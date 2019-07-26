VOLA announce UK tour for September

Following their slot at Ramblin’ Man Fair last weekend, Copenhagen’s VOLA are delighted to announce that they will be hitting the road for their first European headline tour in September. They be joined by Arch Echo and Rendezvous Point as support.

Vocalist/guitarist Asger Mygind says: “It is with tremendous pleasure that we are returning to the UK in September as part of our headline run for Applause Of A Distant Crowd. We first played the UK in 2016 as support for Katatonia and have been stable visitors ever since.

“For this tour, we are looking forward to playing the so far longest sets of our career. With us, we are bringing the American, progressive fusion act Arch Echo as well as Norwegian melodic prog metal band Rendezvous Point as special guests. See you in London, Manchester, Glasgow or Nottingham!”

The full European tour dates including UK dates are below. Tickets are available now.

Sat 3rd Aug – Radar Festival, Guildford, UK

Sat 7th Sep – Boston Music Rooms, London, UK

Sun 8th Sep – Rebellion, Manchester, UK

Mon 9th Sep – Audio, Glasgow, UK

Tues 10th Sep – Bodega, Nottingham, UK

Weds 11th Sep – Doornroosje, Nijmegen, NETHERLANDS

Thurs 12th Sep – Patronaat Haarlem, NETHERLANDS

Fri 13th Sep – Rust, Copenhagen, DENMARK

Sat 14th Sep – Nalen Klubb, Stockholm SWEDEN

Sun 15th Sep – Tradgar’n, GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN

Mon 16th Sep – HeadCrash, Hamburg, GERMANY

Tues 17th Sep – Cassiopeia Berli, GERMANY

Weds 18th Sep – Futurum Music Bar, Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC

Fri 20th Sep – Feierwerk, Munich, GERMANY

Sat 21st Sep – Mu Parma, Parma, ITALY

Sun 22nd Sep – Konzerthaus Schuur, Luzern, SWITZERLAND

Tues 24th Sep – Rocksound BDN, Barcelona, SPAIN

Weds 25th Sep – Nazca Music Live, Madrid, SPAIN

Thurs 26th Sep – L’Usine a Musique, Toulouse, FRANCE

Fri 27th Sep – Hard Rock Café, Lyon, FRANCE

Sat 28th Sep – Essigfabrik, Cologne, GERMANY

Sun 29th Sep – O’Sullivans Backstage By The Mill, Paris, FRANCE