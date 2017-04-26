Vola add UK dates ahead of ArcTanGent appearance

Vola have scheduled two UK dates ahead of their appearance at Bristol’s ArcTanGent festival in August.

The Danish outfit will play at London’s Dingwalls on August 16 and Basingstoke’s Sanctuary on August 17 – a day before their set at the festival.

Vola released their debut album Inmazes in September last year via Mascot Records, along with the singles Stray The Skies, Starburn and Gutter Moon.

Vocalist and guitarist Asger Mygrind says the band have been influenced by a wide variety of artists – and it’s not confined to just one genre of music.

He says: “I’ve always been a big fan of bands like Opeth and Porcupine Tree. They write very dynamic songs, so I think the influence to explore dynamics and moods came from that place initially.

“Some big influences of heavier music are Devin Townsend, Soilwork and Meshuggah. But it doesn’t have to be metal at all as long as it has a spectacular beat, groovy odd-time groupings, an interesting mood or something else along those lines.

“Massive Attack‘s 100th Window is a big influence. It’s monotonous but it still feels like it’s constantly evolving.”

He adds: “Steven Wilson‘s Insurgentes and Ulver’s Shadows Of The Sun both have a darkness that we find very fascinating.”

Find Vola’s 2017 tour dates below.

Aug 07: Bonn Rockaue Open Air, Germany

Aug 08: Munich Take Over Daze Festival, Germany

Aug 16: London Dingwalls, UK

Aug 17: Basingstoke Sanctuary, UK

Aug 18: Bristol ArcTanGent, UK

Limelight: Vola