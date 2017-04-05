ArcTanGent 2017 add 24 more artists to this year's lineup

Another 24 artists have been added to this year’s ArcTanGent festival bill.
Bands including Tesseract, Sikth and Explosions In The Sky had previously been announced for the UK festival, which will take place in Bristol, UK, on August 17-19.
They’ll now be joined by dozens more artists including Russian Circles, Nordic Giants, Heck, VOLA, Jambinai and Thought Forms.
Find a full list of artists so far confirmed below.
Russian Circles bassist Brian Cook says: “Playing ArcTanGent back in 2014 was such a positive surprise. I tend to be a bit cynical of festivals because so many of them seem to pick from the same pool of artists. It’s always a couple of big-name industry-standard headliners buoyed by all the recent critics’ darlings who haven’t been road-tested.
“There’s nothing exciting about it – it’s all geared towards high-visibility stuff that makes the sponsors happy. The attendees at festivals like Coachella don’t really care who’s playing – they just want to go and hang out at a festival.”
He adds: “Why is ArcTanGent awesome? Because it’s a festival coordinated and curated by people who are more interested in doing something artistically awesome than in doing something high-profile to attract beer companies to throw money at them.
“And the people that show up are genuine fans. It’s such a positive environment. We’re very excited to be back.”
Tickets for ArcTanGent 2017 are now on sale. More than 70 bands will play over four stages, while other entertainment will also be provided, including a silent disco.
For more, visit the festival’s official website.
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Now
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
- Mastodon bare their souls in the new issue of Metal Hammer
- ArcTanGent 2017: God Is An Astronaut, Boris among additions
ArcTanGent 2017 lineup - new additions
Russian Circles
Nordic Giants
Jambinai
Heck
Gallops
Totorro
Thought Forms
USA Nails
Big Jesus
VOLA
Alpha Male Tea Party
Town Portal
Bearded Youth Quest
Vasudeva
Fall Of Messiah
Waking Aida
Spectres
The St. Pierre Snake Invasion
LICE
Poisonous Birds
Hoggs Bison
Landscapes
Madilan
Chiyoda Ku
ArcTanGent 2017 - previously announced
Boris
God Is An Astronaut
Defeater
Future of the Left
Devil Sold His Soul
TTNG
Listener
The Number Twelve Looks Like You
sleepmakeswaves
Tall Ships
Hark
OHHMS
Brutus
Stearica
Hemelbestormer
Hikes
Right Hand Left Hand
HCBP
Future Horizons
Boss Keloid
Pijn
Gilmore Trail
itoldyouiwouldeatyou
Frontierer
Living Body
Jardín de la Croix
You Break, You Buy
worriedaboutsatan
Britney
a-tota-so
He Was Eaten By Owls
Toska
Halo Tora
The Evil Usses
Irk
Nitkowski
Death Pedals
Real Terms
Explosions In The Sky
Converge
Tesseract
Sikth
Tricot
Bossk
Employed To Serve
Lost In Kiev
Gug
Strobes
The Physics House Band
Wot Gorilla?