ArcTanGent 2017 add 24 more artists to this year's lineup

Another 24 artists have been added to this year’s ArcTanGent festival bill.

Bands including Tesseract, Sikth and Explosions In The Sky had previously been announced for the UK festival, which will take place in Bristol, UK, on August 17-19.

They’ll now be joined by dozens more artists including Russian Circles, Nordic Giants, Heck, VOLA, Jambinai and Thought Forms.

Find a full list of artists so far confirmed below.

Russian Circles bassist Brian Cook says: “Playing ArcTanGent back in 2014 was such a positive surprise. I tend to be a bit cynical of festivals because so many of them seem to pick from the same pool of artists. It’s always a couple of big-name industry-standard headliners buoyed by all the recent critics’ darlings who haven’t been road-tested.

“There’s nothing exciting about it – it’s all geared towards high-visibility stuff that makes the sponsors happy. The attendees at festivals like Coachella don’t really care who’s playing – they just want to go and hang out at a festival.”

He adds: “Why is ArcTanGent awesome? Because it’s a festival coordinated and curated by people who are more interested in doing something artistically awesome than in doing something high-profile to attract beer companies to throw money at them.

“And the people that show up are genuine fans. It’s such a positive environment. We’re very excited to be back.”

Tickets for ArcTanGent 2017 are now on sale. More than 70 bands will play over four stages, while other entertainment will also be provided, including a silent disco.

For more, visit the festival’s official website.

ArcTanGent 2017 lineup - new additions

Russian Circles

Nordic Giants

Jambinai

Heck

Gallops

Totorro

Thought Forms

USA Nails

Big Jesus

VOLA

Alpha Male Tea Party

Town Portal

Bearded Youth Quest

Vasudeva

Fall Of Messiah

Waking Aida

Spectres

The St. Pierre Snake Invasion

LICE

Poisonous Birds

Hoggs Bison

Landscapes

Madilan

Chiyoda Ku

ArcTanGent 2017 - previously announced

Boris

God Is An Astronaut

Defeater

Future of the Left

Devil Sold His Soul

TTNG

Listener

The Number Twelve Looks Like You

sleepmakeswaves

Tall Ships

Hark

OHHMS

Brutus

Stearica

Hemelbestormer

Hikes

Right Hand Left Hand

HCBP

Future Horizons

Boss Keloid

Pijn

Gilmore Trail

itoldyouiwouldeatyou

Frontierer

Living Body

Jardín de la Croix

You Break, You Buy

worriedaboutsatan

Britney

a-tota-so

He Was Eaten By Owls

Toska

Halo Tora

The Evil Usses

Irk

Nitkowski

Death Pedals

Real Terms

Explosions In The Sky

Converge

Tesseract

Sikth

Tricot

Bossk

Employed To Serve

Lost In Kiev

Gug

Strobes

The Physics House Band

Wot Gorilla?

