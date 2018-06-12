Voivod to release new album in September

Voivod have completed work on their latest album, The Wake, and will release it through Century Media in September

“ We are thrilled to let you know that our new album, The Wake, is completed," drummer Michel 'Away' Langevin told Prog. "The music is like a futuristic prog thrash metal trek with many twists and turns, and the story involves the usual Voivodian topics: disasters, chaos, conflicts, strange plots and alternate consciousness. We are excited with the result and can't wait to get the material out to you this fall! Also, try to catch us when we tour Europe in September and October. It will be a great opportunity for the band to test some songs from our upcoming album.”

The band have announced a lengthy European tour for September and October to celebrate their 35th anniversary. The UK dates are:

Southampton Joiners - October 2

Cardiff The Globe - 3

Leeds Temple Of Boom - 4

Glasgow Cathouse - 5

Manchester Rebellion - 6

London Underworld - 7