VLY premiere Silver Beaches video

VLY have premiered their video for Silver Beaches exclusively with Prog.

The track is taken from the band’s debut album I / (Time), released last year via Laser’s Edge.

The group is led by former Crippled Black Phoenix members Karl Demata and Chris Heilmann alongside singer Keith Gladysz of Diet Kong and Typical Reptiles, keyboardist Elisa Montaldo of Il Tempio Delle Clessidre and drummer Mattias Olsson, formerly of Anglagard.

The promo was shot across various locations in the south of England and was directed by Felix Brassier, who also collaborated with the band on their last video for album opener Circles.

Silver Beaches is described as highlighting “the more acoustic, lyrical, and introspective elements of the band’s sound with lush string arrangements and vocal harmonies.”

VLY are currently working on new material, with further details to be revealed in due course.