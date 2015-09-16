VLY premiere Circles video

Newcomers VLY are premiering the video for their track Circles exclusively with Prog.

The song is taken from the group’s upcoming debut album, I, released on September 25 via Laser’s Edge.

The group is led by former Crippled Black Phoenix members Karl Demata and Chris Heilmann alongside singer Keith Gladysz of Diet Kong and Typical Reptiles, keyboardist Elisa Montaldo of Il Tempio Delle Clessidre and drummer Mattias Olsson, formerly of Anglagard.

Demote says of bandmate Montaldo: “The first time I heard Elisa play, I knew we had to be in a band. Her innate melodic approach and instinctual understanding and knowledge of ‘anything prog’ is simply remarkable.”

Montaldo adds: “Karl asked me to join the project at the very beginning. My idea of prog is somehow more vintage, more typical 70s Italian style. After various experiments on arrangements and sounds, I went to Karl’s studio to record most of the keyboards, where we found the right balance.”

I was engineered and produced by Demata with additional production by Gladysz and Olsen.