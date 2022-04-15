Ville Valo: “I’m determined not to stain the memory of HIM”

Former HIM frontman Ville Valo has revealed that his current solo project VV is a “bridge” between his old band and the future.

Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer, the singer says that his upcoming solo debut album, Neon Noir, echoes the Finnish goth metal icons, who split in 2017.

“The new stuff definitely does sound like HIM,” says Ville. “But I did write most of the songs, so… I’m to blame for that. It's a continuous journey from HIM for me. A lot of people when they move on to solo projects want to distance themselves from the past, burn bridges and start their solo career. It’s different for me. VV is me building a bridge between HIM and the future. That’s what Neon Noir is.”

Ville recently released his new solo single, Loveletting, accompanied by a memorable video that saw the singer seducing a black sheep.

“Loveletting is one of the more mellow songs. I’ve always been shit with picking singles – I’m always wrong, so I let the label choose that and everybody was smiling when they heard it the first time, so they suggested it. I’m hoping the next one will be a lot more rock’n’roll, harder hitting.”

The singer adds that Neon Noir is completely recorded, even though it won’t be released until early 2023.

“I like to be early and have long deadlines as I’ve got to get a band together,” he says, of his debut solo tour which begins in January 2023. “I’m sure it’ll be fine and dandy, but there’ll be a load of rehearsals to be done and I’m one of those people who needs to rehearse shit tonnes. It’s going to be a weird year, but I’m determined not to stain the memory of the HIM songs.”

Jan 13: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Feb 14: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Feb 15: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 16: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Berlin Huxley's, Germany

Feb 18: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Feb 20: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Feb 21: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 22: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Feb 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Feb 25: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 26: Lisbon Cineteatro Capitolio, Portugal

Feb 27: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Mar 02: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 03: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Mar 04: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Mar 05: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 07: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxemburg

Mar 08: Cologne LMH, Germany

Mar 09: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Mar 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Mar 11: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Mar 13: Glasgow Garage, UK

Mar 14: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 15: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Apr 01: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Apr 02: Boston Big Night Live, MA

Apr 04: Pittsburgh Roxian Theater, PA

Apr 05: Cleveland House of Blues, OH

Apr 06: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI

Apr 08: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Apr 09: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Apr 11: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Apr 13: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Apr 14: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Apr 16: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Apr 17: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Apr 18: Los Angeles Belasco, CA

Apr 21: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Apr 22: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Apr 23: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ

Apr 25: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Apr 26: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Apr 27: Houston House of Blues, TX

Apr 28: New Orleans House of Blues, LA

Apr 30: Orlando House of Blues, FL

May 01: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution. FL

May 03: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

May 04: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN

May 05: Charlotte Underground, NC

May 07: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 08: New York Irving Plaza, NY