Watch Ville Valo romancing a sheep in the video for new single Loveletting

Black skies? Seductive vocals? Moody lighting? A romantic dinner with a sheep?! it can only mean one thing: Ville Valo is back.

The former HIM singer has dropped his brand new solo single Loveletting, under the name VV. The song itself is giving off some serious soft-focus 80s vibes – a soaring MOR-goth anthem with a billowing chorus and the kind of acoustic guitars that say I Am A Serious Artist.

But we need to talk about that video. It begins with a forlorn-looking Ville standing in a moody landscape, meaningfully wielding an umbrella, before we cut to a black sheep which our hero then proceeds to – there's no other way to put this – attempt to seduce.

There’s lots of gazing lovingly into each other's eyes, Ville leading his new friend back to his gothic-looking gaff and, yup, a romantic candlelit meal, complete with wine that looks suspiciously like it came from a blood bag in the background.

Luckily, that’s as far as it goes. The sight of Ville gazing glumly at a video of the sheep (no, not that kind of video) suggests the romance didn’t really have legs. Or maybe it had too many legs.

Loveletting is Ville’s first new music since 2020‘s low-key Gothica Fennica Vol 1 EP, also released under the VV name.

Thankfully, our man is going all-in this time around. His debut solo album, Neon Noir, will be released in early 2023.

“Artistically speaking, the main difference between HIM and VV is the extra line in the Heartagram, but what an exquisite line it is!” says Ville of his new project, presumably while reclining on a red velvet chaise longe and waving his hand in the air for dramatic effect. “It’s the Mamas and the Papas dressed up as Metallica on their way to a Halloween bash at the Studio 54, and now who wouldn't want to witness that?"

Not us, for sure. You’ll be able to see it for yourself when Ville hits the road in Europe and the US in January 2023. Here’s hoping he brings the sheep with him. Watch the video below.

Ville Valo 2023 tour

JAN 13, 2023 Tavastia, Helsinki (FI)

FEB 14, 2023 Proxima, Warsaw (PL)

FEB 15, 2023 Kwadrat, Krakow (PL)

FEB 16, 2023 Lucerna Music Bar, Prague (CZ)

FEB 17, 2023 Huxley’s, Berlin (DE)

FEB 18, 2023 Fabrik, Hamburg (DE)

FEB 20, 2023 Paradiso, Amsterdam (NL)

FEB 21, 2023 Batschkapp, Frankfurt (DE)

FEB 22, 2023 Komplex, Zurich (CH)

FEB 24, 2023 Razzmatazz, Barcelona (ES)

FEB 25, 2023 La Riviera, Madrid (ES)

FEB 26, 2023 Cineteatro Capitolio, Lisbon (PT)

FEB 27, 2023 Hard Club, Porto (PT)

MAR 02, 2023 Alcatraz, Milan (IT)

MAR 03, 2023 Backstage Werk, Munich (DE)

MAR 04, 2023 Barba Negra, Budapest (HU)

MAR 05, 2023 Arena, Vienna (AT)

MAR 07, 2023 Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette (LU)

MAR 08, 2023 LMH, Cologne (DE)

MAR 09, 2023 Le Trabendo, Paris (FR)

MAR 10, 2023 O2 Academy, Bristol (GB)

MAR 11, 2023 Rock City, Nottingham (GB)

MAR 13, 2023 Garage, Glasgow (GB)

MAR 14, 2023 O2 Ritz, Manchester (GB)

MAR 15, 2023 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London (GB)

APR 01, 2023 Theatre of the Living Arts, Philadelphia PA (USA)

APR 02, 2023 Big Night Live, Boston MA (USA)

APR 04, 2023 Roxian Theater, Pittsburgh PA (USA)

APR 05, 2023 House of Blues, Cleveland OH (USA)

APR 06, 2023 St. Andrews Hall, Detroit MI (USA)

APR 08, 2023 Bogarts, Cincinnati OH (USA)

APR 09, 2023 House of Blues, Chicago IL (USA)

APR 11, 2023 Varsity Theater, Minneapolis MN (USA)

APR 13, 2023 Summit Music Hall, Denver CO (USA)

APR 14, 2023 The Depot, Salt Lake City UT (USA)

APR 16, 2023 Ace of Spades, Sacramento CA (USA)

APR 17, 2023 The Fillmore, San Francisco CA (USA)

APR 18, 2023 Belasco, Los Angeles CA (USA)

APR 21, 2023 House of Blues, Las Vegas NV (USA)

APR 22, 2023 House of Blues, San Diego CA (USA)

APR 23, 2023 Van Buren, Phoenix AZ (USA)

APR 25, 2023 House of Blues, Dallas TX (USA)

APR 26, 2023 Aztec Theater, San Antonio TX (USA)

APR 27, 2023 House of Blues, Houston TX (USA)

APR 28, 2023 House of Blues, New Orleans LA (USA)

APR 30, 2023 House of Blues, Orlando FL (USA)

MAY 01, 2023 Revolution, Ft. Lauderdale FL (USA)

MAY 03, 2023 Buckhead Theatre, At