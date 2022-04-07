Ville Valo announces massive European, UK and US tour

It's been a busy week for former HIM frontman Ville Valo. After teasing that something new might be on the way via his 'Heartagram' Instagram account at the end of last week, he confirmed on Tuesday that brand new music would be coming from his VV project this Friday, April 8. Now, the Finnish singer-songwriter has revealed that he'll be hitting the road for an extensive run of dates across Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States early next year, marking the first serious run of touring Ville has embarked on since the demise of HIM in late 2017.

It's a flurry of activity for an artist who has stayed relatively out of the public eye in the last couple of years, with 2020 EP Gothica Fennica Vol. 1 serving as the last piece of music to feature Ville during the 'pandemic era'. With new single Loveletting arriving on Friday, it seems like the frontman is finally ready to properly kick off the next chapter of his career, five years after HIM called it quits once and for all.

"The tickle just wasn’t there anymore,” Ville explained to Metal Hammer in 2017 when discussing the end of the band that he made his name with. “When we came back and did Tears On Tape in 2013, we’d been having some tough times – with the labels, blah blah, all the stuff bands go through. But a band has to be strong, and the friendship has to be strong so you can concentrate on the essentials like drinking beer and shaking your bum.”

No doubt plenty of bums will be shaking when Ville hits the road once more in 2023. Check out the full list of dates below:

JAN 13, 2023 Tavastia, Helsinki (FI)

FEB 14, 2023 Proxima, Warsaw (PL)

FEB 15, 2023 Kwadrat, Krakow (PL)

FEB 16, 2023 Lucerna Music Bar, Prague (CZ)

FEB 17, 2023 Huxley’s, Berlin (DE)

FEB 18, 2023 Fabrik, Hamburg (DE)

FEB 20, 2023 Paradiso, Amsterdam (NL)

FEB 21, 2023 Batschkapp, Frankfurt (DE)

FEB 22, 2023 Komplex, Zurich (CH)

FEB 24, 2023 Razzmatazz, Barcelona (ES)

FEB 25, 2023 La Riviera, Madrid (ES)

FEB 26, 2023 Cineteatro Capitolio, Lisbon (PT)

FEB 27, 2023 Hard Club, Porto (PT)

MAR 02, 2023 Alcatraz, Milan (IT)

MAR 03, 2023 Backstage Werk, Munich (DE)

MAR 04, 2023 Barba Negra, Budapest (HU)

MAR 05, 2023 Arena, Vienna (AT)

MAR 07, 2023 Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette (LU)

MAR 08, 2023 LMH, Cologne (DE)

MAR 09, 2023 Le Trabendo, Paris (FR)

MAR 10, 2023 O2 Academy, Bristol (GB)

MAR 11, 2023 Rock City, Nottingham (GB)

MAR 13, 2023 Garage, Glasgow (GB)

MAR 14, 2023 O2 Ritz, Manchester (GB)

MAR 15, 2023 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London (GB)

APR 01, 2023 Theatre of the Living Arts, Philadelphia PA (USA)

APR 02, 2023 Big Night Live, Boston MA (USA)

APR 04, 2023 Roxian Theater, Pittsburgh PA (USA)

APR 05, 2023 House of Blues, Cleveland OH (USA)

APR 06, 2023 St. Andrews Hall, Detroit MI (USA)

APR 08, 2023 Bogarts, Cincinnati OH (USA)

APR 09, 2023 House of Blues, Chicago IL (USA)

APR 11, 2023 Varsity Theater, Minneapolis MN (USA)

APR 13, 2023 Summit Music Hall, Denver CO (USA)

APR 14, 2023 The Depot, Salt Lake City UT (USA)

APR 16, 2023 Ace of Spades, Sacramento CA (USA)

APR 17, 2023 The Fillmore, San Francisco CA (USA)

APR 18, 2023 Belasco, Los Angeles CA (USA)

APR 21, 2023 House of Blues, Las Vegas NV (USA)

APR 22, 2023 House of Blues, San Diego CA (USA)

APR 23, 2023 Van Buren, Phoenix AZ (USA)

APR 25, 2023 House of Blues, Dallas TX (USA)

APR 26, 2023 Aztec Theater, San Antonio TX (USA)

APR 27, 2023 House of Blues, Houston TX (USA)

APR 28, 2023 House of Blues, New Orleans LA (USA)

APR 30, 2023 House of Blues, Orlando FL (USA)

MAY 01, 2023 Revolution, Ft. Lauderdale FL (USA)

MAY 03, 2023 Buckhead Theatre, At