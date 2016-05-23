All That Remains working on new album

All That Remains are working on their eighth album, Phil LaBonte has confirmed.

The vocalist says they’re currently writing the follow-up to 2015’s The Order Of Things, adding that they plan to enter the studio next month.

He tells Q103: “We’re working on out eighth record right now. We haven’t started recording yet.

“We’re working on the writing process. We start recording in June, and then June and July we’ll be in the studio.”

He continued: “The Order Of Things came out just about over a year ago – it was in February of last year. So we try and get them out every two years or so, so we’re looking at probably February or so for the next one.”

All That Remains will perform at Portland’s Port City Music Hall next month, with appearances scheduled at Cadott Rock Fest and Chicago Open Air in July.

May 23: Portland Port City Music Hall, ME

Jul 16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 17: Chicago Open Air, IL

Download 2015: All That Remains and HellYeah