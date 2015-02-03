All That Remains: The Order Of Things

It’s been a frustrating time for the group of bands that sprung to prominence in the early 00s metal scene.

So many have found themselves ignored, lacking in inspiration or plagued by creative stagnation. For a few, like Killswitch Engage, the penny has dropped and they’ve begun to attempt to stretch themselves in a bid to stay relevant in 2015.

All That Remains would do well to follow their lead, because what we’ve got here is another slick, shiny and totally straightforward set of melodic, metallic hard rock songs. There’s nothing wrong with that; the Massachusetts five-piece have made a decent career from churning out thrash-inspired chuggers with massive choruses like Victory Lap and Divide.

In fact the standard All That Remains sounds on The Order Of Things are far more enjoyable than the saccharine For You, a horrible ballad you’d expect Nickelback to pen for the end of a Michael Bay movie and that will likely have you reaching for the stop button on your stereo and the sick bucket at the same time. There are a few interesting moments here, such as the shredding, Spanish guitar influence of Bite My Tongue, but if All That Remains think The Order Of Things is the sound of progress, as their press release suggests, then heaven help us if they ever decide to go retro.

Via Razor & Tie