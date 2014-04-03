Video premiere: Xandria - Dreamkeeper

Xandria have released a lyric video for their track Dreamkeeper – view the premiere now.

It’s taken from the German symphonic metal outfit’s sixth album Sacrificium, due on May 5 via Napalm Records.

They say of the follow-up to 2012’s Neverworld’s End: “Sacrificium will continue the musical journey and direction of the last CD – but it will bring in even more of everything people liked about the last one.”

Xandria kick off a European tour on May 1, which includes a show at London’s Underworld on May 9, followed by a set at the Dames Of Darkness festival in Bilston on May 10.