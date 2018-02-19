Vandenberg's Moonkings launch Reputation lyric video

Vandenberg’s Moonkings have released a lyric video for their new single, Reputation. It’s taken from their recent MKII album, the follow-up to 2014’s self-titled debut.

Lead Moonking and former Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg describes Reputation as “One of the MoonKings’ live show favourites! Fast-paced, no-holds-barred, firing on all six, in your face, unpolished, rock’n’roll MoonKings style. A ‘Reputation’? You bet, we don’t hold back on this one!”

“We just got to know each other when we recorded out debut album,” says Vandenberg. “I think we all exceeded each other’s expectations. But you really get to know each other while on the road. It was then that I really became impressed by the abundance of energy that this band has. We tried to capture this on our new album.

“At the same time, we all grew individually. I am really amazed by the way Jan Hoving has grown even more in his role as a singer and as a front man. I’ve played with the best bass players and drummers in my extensive career, but with all respect I dare to say that Sem Christoffel and drummer Mart Nijen Es form the best rhythm section I ever had the pleasure of working with.”

The band released a video for Tightrope last September. MKII is available now.

MK II Tracklist

Tightrope Reputation Angel In Black The Fire Walk Away All Or Nothing What Doesn’t Kill You Ready For The Taking New Day Love Runs Out If You Can’t Handle The Heat

