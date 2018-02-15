Jimmy Page hints at new Led Zeppelin live release

Jimmy Page has hinted that a new live Led Zeppelin album will be released in the future.

Last month, it was revealed that the band’s How The West Was Won would be reissued on March 23 via Atlantic/Swan Song, while a new book charting the band’s history would arrive in October – all part of Led Zep’s 50th anniversary plans.

Now, Page has confirmed that another live album is planned and suggests that “there’s more to come.”

He tells Planet Rock (via Music Week): “I can’t give the game away, but there’s a recording that’s another multi-track that we’ll release.

“It’s so different to all the other things that are out there. It’s another view compared to How The West Was Won or The Song Remains The Same. I’m looking forward to people hearing that.”

The guitarist adds: “There’s a lot of stuff to come out – a number of releases. I’d like to say that they’ll be coming out over the next 10 years. There’s more to come for sure.”

As for the book titled Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin, Page says: “I’m really pleased that we’re all doing it collectively because there are so many other people doing books.

“There’s about 10 that I know of that are coming, which is pretty ridiculous! It will be really good to have an authoritative book, where the band are actually contributing to it rather than being ripped off.”

As for any sort of reunion with his former Zeppelin bandmates Robert Plant and John Paul Jones in the future, Page comments: “I very much doubt we’ll do anything else. I really think the time has gone.”

