Dutch psychedelic rockers DeWolff slam Donald Trump in song

Dutch rockers DeWolff have released a video for their song Deceit And Woo… and it doesn’t pull any punches in its criticism of US leader Donald Trump.

Deceit And Woo includes the lines, “He’s the captain of a sinking ship / The hand at the end of a cracking whip / It grabbed you and no doubt / He’ll grab you by the pussy if you don’t look out”, and finishes with the line, “Old MacDonald has a bomb.”

“The figurehead of a country should be an example for the country,” explains singer and guitarist Pablo van de Poel. “If you’re a kid and you say certain things a parent would say ‘you can’t do that or say that’. A child should never be able to say, ‘well that’s what the President does, so why can’t I do it?’ That’s ridiculous.”

Deceit And Woo was written on Trump’s inauguration day, and is taken from the band’s upcoming album Thrust, the follow-up to 20126’s Roux-Ga-Roux. The band were formed by van de Poel and his brother Luka (drums), plus keyboard player Robin Piso in Geleen, in the south-eastern part of The Netherlands, in 2007.

Last year the band celebrated their tenth anniversary by curating DeWolfest, a festival attended by 3500 fans, with support from Wolf People and Little Barrie.

“Its super weird,” says Pablo. “It’s really cool that such a lot of people came to this festival. It felt super rewarding. Sometimes it feels, is this going to last? Is it going to fade? But we’ve been together now for 10 years and this isn’t going to fade. People believe in what we stand for, and respect and appreciate that. It feels like we finally made it.”

Thrust is released on May 4. Tour dates below.

Dewolff Tour Dates

Mar 30: Paaspop 2018, Schijndel, NL

May 04: Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

May 11: Maassilo, Rotterdam, NL

May 12: Doornroosje, Nijmegen, NL

May 19: Poppodium Volt, Sittard, NL

May 24: De Oosterpoort, Groningen, NL

May 25: 013, Tilburg, NL

May 31: Schanzenzelt, Hamburg, DE

