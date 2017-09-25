Vandenberg's Moonkings 'back with a vengeance' in Tightrope video

Vandenberg’s Moonkings, the band formed by former Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg, have released Tightrope, a track from the band’s upcoming MK II album, the follow-up to their self-titled 2014 debut. The new album will be released on November 3. Earlier this month, the band released a trailer for the album.

“Here’s the opening track from our new MoonKings album MK ll,” says Vandenberg. “Due to one unforeseen delay after another we had to keep a low profile longer that we wanted to, but we’re back with a vengeance! We’ve all been there at some point: ‘Toeing on a tightrope, keep moving forward and don’t look back’!”

MK II was recorded at Wisseloord Studio in Hilversum, Holland, where the band also recorded their debut album. “The fantastic response to our debut received also gave us a major boost,” says Vandenburg. “We felt confident to loosen things up quite a bit.

“I’ve always found that as a guitar player you should be able to tell a story in about twenty seconds, so this time it was great to break this rule for a change and let myself go completely. Never before in my career I have done this on an album. All in all, working on this album was a wonderful experience. The notorious ‘second album syndrome’ never reared its ugly head.’”

MK II is released on November 3, and available to pre-order now.

MK II Tracklist

Vandenberg’s Moonkings Tour Dates

Nov 11: Poppodium Atak Enschede, Netherlands

Nov 17: 013, Tilburg, Netherlands

Nov 18: De Boerderij, Zoetermeer, Netherlands

Dec 08: Neushoorn, Leeuwarden, Netherlands

Dec 09: Doornroosje Nijmegen, Netherlands

Dec 15: Victorie Alkmaar, Netherlands

Dec 22: Hedon Zwolle, Netherlands

Dec 23: Bosuil, Weert, Netherlands