Saxon to reissue first 3 albums in March

Saxon have announced that their first three albums will be reissued next month.

Saxon (1979), Wheels Of Steel (1980) and Strong Arm Of The Law (1980) are to be released on standard black vinyl, colour-splattered vinyl and on CD on March 30 via BMG.

Each album will come with 24-page booklets featuring lyric sheets and rare photographs of the veteran UK outfit, while the CD versions will come with a selection of bonus tracks including live cuts and demos.

The band have launched a PledgeMusic pre-order campaign for the records, while a teaser video for the trio of releases can be seen below.

Saxon will head out on the road later this month in support of their new album Thunderbolt. Find details below, along with the contents of the reissues.

Saxon tracklist

Rainbow Theme Frozen Rainbow Big Teaser Judgement Day Stallions Of The Highway Backs To The Wall Still Fit To Boogie Militia Guard

CD Bonus Tracks

Big Teaser (demo 1978) Stallions Of The Highway (demo 1978) Backs To The Wall (demo 1978) Rainbow Theme (demo 1978) Frozen Rainbow (demo 1978) Backs To The Wall (BBC session 1980) Stallions Of The Highway (BBC session 1980) Motorcycle Man (BBC session 1980) Still Fit To Boogie (BBC session 1980) 747 (Strangers In The Night) (BBC session 1980) Judgement Day (BBC session 1980) Still Fit To Boogie (Live at Donington 1980) Backs To The Wall (BBC session 1980) Stallions Of The Highway (BBC session 1980)

Wheels Of Steel tracklist

Motorcycle Man Stand Up And Be Counted 747 (Strangers In The Night) Wheels Of Steel Freeway Mad See The Light Coming Street Fighting Gang Suzie Hold On Machine Gun

CD Bonus Tracks

Suzie Hold On (1980 demo rehearsals) Wheels Of Steel (1980 demo rehearsals) Stallions Of The Highway (Live B-side) Motorcycle Man (Live at Donington 1980) Freeway Mad (Live at Donington 1980) Wheels Of Steel (Live at Donington 1980) 747 (Strangers In The Night) (Live at Donington 1980) Machine Gun (Live at Donington 1980)

Strong Arm Of The Law traclklist

Heavy Metal Thunder To Hell And Back Again Strong Arm Of The Law Taking Your Chances 20,000 FT Hungry Years Sixth Form Girls Dallas 1PM

CD Bonus Tracks

20,000 FT (BBC session 1982) Dallas 1PM (BBC session 1982) The Eagle Had Landed (BBC session 1982) 747 (Strangers In The Night) (BBC session 1982) To Hell And Back Again (Abbey Road mix) 20,000FT (Abbey Road mix) Mandy (Early version of Sixth Form Girls) Heavy Metal Thunder (Abbey Road mix)

Feb 23: Cardiff University, UK

Feb 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Feb 25: Hull City Hall, UK

Feb 27: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 28: Saarbruecken Garage, Germany

Mar 01: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Mar 02: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Mar 03: Dresden Schlachthof, Germany

Mar 22: Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Sun Arena, PA

Mar 31: Detroit Masonic Temple, IL

May 05: Mexico City Formula 1 Autodrome, Mexico

Oct 18: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Oct 19: London Roundhouse, UK

Oct 20: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

Oct 21: Manchester Academy, UK

