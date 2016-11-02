In Flames, Soulfly, Dark Tranquillity men on charity single

In Flames, Soulfly and Dark Tranquillity members are to feature on a mystery tribute single called Fallen Heroes.

Produced by Alex Becker, with help from ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, the song will feature In Flames guitarist Bjorn Gelotte and ex Jesper Stromblad, Soulfly guitarist Marc Rizzo, Dark Tranquillity bassist Anders Iwers, Clawfinger exes Baard Torstensen and Jocke Skog.

The project is described as an “original tribute song by Alex Becker to our Fallen Music Heroes.” Rammstein’s Till Lindemann has designed the single’s artwork, which can be viewed below.

More details will be revealed in due course.

Meanwhile, In Flames have several live dates scheduled through to next January in support of their forthcoming album Battles.

Battles artwork

In Flames Battles tracklist

Drained The End Like Sand The Truth In My Room Before I Fall Through My Eyes Battles Here Until Forever Underneath My Skin Wallflower Save Me Greatest Greed Us Against the World

Nov 06: Mihama Knotfest, Japan

Nov 12: Orlando Kink Music Festival, FL

Nov 14: Silver Spring Fillmore, MD

Nov 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Nov 16: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Nov 18: Upstate Concert Hall Clifton Park, NY

Nov 19: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Nov 20: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Nov 22: Montreal Metropolis, Canada

Nov 23: Toronto Danfoth Music Hall, ON

Nov 25: Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Nov 26: Fort Wayne Hub Entertainment Center, IN

Nov 27: Cleveland Afora Theater & Ballroom, OH

Nov 29: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Nov 30: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Dec 01: Kalamazoo State Theatre, MI

Dec 03: Maplewood Myth Venue, MN

Dec 04: Green Bay Watering Hole, WI

Dec 06: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Dec 07: Dnver Summit Music Hall, CO

Dec 09: Los Angeles Belasco Theater, CA

Dec 10: Chico Senator Theater, CA

Dec 11: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 13: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Dec 14: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

Dec 16: Edmonton Union Hall, Canada

Dec 17: Calgary MacEwan Hall Concerts, Canada

Dec 18: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Dec 19: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London Peninsula Square

