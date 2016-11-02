Obituary promise ‘brutal’ 10th studio album

Obituary’s 10th studio album is sounding “brutal” according to guitarist Trevor Peres.

He says they wrapped up studio sessions before embarking on their current European tour with Exodus, with the band hoping to release the follow-up to 2014’s Inked In Blood in early 2017.

He tells The Breathless Sleep: “Our new album is going to come out in March. We just finished recording before this tour started. There’s some leads that still have to be finished.

“So the actual title – we haven’t made a decision what to title the album yet. I think there’s going to be eleven songs on the album, including Ten Thousand Ways To Die.”

Peres confirms that Joe Cincotta who, produced live album Ten Thousand Ways To Die, is behind the desk for album no.10. He adds: “He’s in New York mixing it. So every day he’s been sending us different mixes, so it’s really brutal.”

He admits coming up with material that’ll resonate with fans is becoming harder, but says their approach remains the same.

Peres adds: “Compared to Inked In Blood, as far as composing and stuff, it’s always the same, as far as how we structure or start writing a song – it always kind of has been, from day one.

“It is more difficult to come up with something fresh and catchy and long-lasting. It’s really strange, especially after writing music for 30 years now. It’s definitely difficult.

“When we did Inked In Blood, we spent four years composing, recording, re-writing and re-structuring until we were really satisfied.”

Obituary’s run of shows with Exodus continue in Tilburg tonight (November 2).

