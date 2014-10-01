UK PREMIERE: Brutai – Relapse lyric video

There are plenty of bands operating in the tech-metal realm that dazzle with impressive levels of musicianship and compositional complexity, but few of the genre's current protagonists can match Brutai when it comes to matching that technical prowess with refined songwriting skills.

This London-based crew have been widely tipped to outgrow their chosen niche for some time, and it’s songs like blazing new single Relapse that will enable them to live up to those high expectations. Precise, ornate and never less than monstrously heavy, Brutai’s sound may tick a lot of the usual tech boxes, but it’s the size of their hooks and melodies that make them such an enticing proposition.

Brutai are off on tour in December with Centiment. Dates below:

01/12/14: Think Tank, Newcastle

02/12/14: Audio, Glasgow

03/12/14: Fibbers, York

04/12/14: The Compass, Chester

05/12/14: Alfie Birds, Birmingham