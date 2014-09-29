Trending

UK PREMIERE: Black Crown Initiate – Withering Waves

By Metal Hammer  

It's the new video from Black Crown Initiate

Now that Opeth have firmly immersed themselves in the progressive rock realm, the extreme music world is in dire need of a band to mirror and match the Swedes' febrile creative efforts and inject some inspiration and ingenuity into death metal's pitch-black core.

Fortunately, Black Crown Initiate are precisely that band, and the young Americans’ forthcoming full-length debut The Wreckage Of Stars is every bit as thrilling and disdainful of sonic limitations as Opeth’s early albums were over a decade ago. If you like things brutal and inventive, look no further. The future of prog metal has arrived.

Check out the new video for Withering Waves below!