UK PREMIERE: Black Crown Initiate – Withering Waves

Now that Opeth have firmly immersed themselves in the progressive rock realm, the extreme music world is in dire need of a band to mirror and match the Swedes' febrile creative efforts and inject some inspiration and ingenuity into death metal's pitch-black core.

Fortunately, Black Crown Initiate are precisely that band, and the young Americans’ forthcoming full-length debut The Wreckage Of Stars is every bit as thrilling and disdainful of sonic limitations as Opeth’s early albums were over a decade ago. If you like things brutal and inventive, look no further. The future of prog metal has arrived.

Check out the new video for Withering Waves below!