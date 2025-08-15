Ozzy Osbourne: A celebration of a lifetime in rock - only in the new issue of Classic Rock

This is an editorial that I never wanted to write. One that I hoped I’d never have to write. How can Ozzy possibly be gone? The mighty Double O has always been here, and I thought he always would be. I thought he’d outlive us all, even against all the odds. And in a way he will. His music, his legend and his legacy are bigger than all of us.

It’s not hyperbole to say that without Ozzy, Classic Rock and half the bands we write about wouldn’t exist, and that the landscape of hard rock would look very different. No Ozzy, no Black Sabbath. No Black Sabbath, no heavy metal.

This issue, which was originally destined to feature a celebration of Black Sabbath’s final hurrah, has morphed into a celebration of Ozzy, his life, his work and ultimately of the man he was.

If there’s been one overriding sentiment since we lost him – whether he’s thought of as the Prince Of Darkness, the Godfather Of Heavy Metal, the patriarch of The Osbournes reality TV show or Birmingham’s hometown hero – it’s what a fundamentally lovely guy he was. And how much he and Sharon were devoted to one another.

Rest in peace, Ozzy. We shall not see your like again.

Features

Ozzy Osbourne

We look back and celebrate the life and times of the Godfather Of Heavy Metal, including specific events through the eyes of Classic Rock contributors and others who met him, many of whom knew him well. Hilarity, outrage, disbelief, madness, sadness. You really couldn't make it up. Plus, stars bid farewell.

Mick Ralphs

Goodbye to the guitarist and songwriter with Mott The Hoople and Bad Company. In the words of Ian Hunter and Paul Rodgers.

The Classic Rock Interview: Glenn Hughes

The bassist/vocalist has spent more than 50 years in rock. Addiction nearly derailed his career, but he pulled himself back from the brink and is still going strong. A life? Not half.

Harem Scarem

They never achieved the degree of success their music should have brought them, but they’re still knocking on the door.

Walter Trout

The bluesman returns with his new album Sign Of The Times, on which he looks at a world gone wrong.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

Joe Perry hints at final Aerosmith show; ELO forced to cancel final shows; a 100-minute version of Ozzy Osbourne’s Villa Park event to be released in cinemas next year. Welcome back Dinosaur Pile-Up and Rodney Crowell. Say hello to De’Wayne. Say goodbye to Dave Cousins, Kevin Riddles.

Q&A: Warren Haynes

Gov’t Mule’s leader on his new release, musical and marital partnerships, and how the blues can rescue you from misery.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, Ashley McBryde, The Overjoyed, Starbenders, The Violent Hour and more.

Reviews

New albums from Bryan Adams, The Hives, Roger Waters, Helloween, The Black Keys, Enuff Z’Nuff, Wolfsbane, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Osees, Ron Sexsmith and more. Reissues from Deep Purple, Chicago, The Seeds, Hawkwind, Bruce Dickinson, Jeff Wayne, Butterfield Blues Band, Strapps and more. DVDs, films and books on Talking Heads, Alan Niven, John Sykes, George Harrison, Pamela Des Barres and more. Live reviews of Back To The Beginning (Black Sabbath, Metallica, GN’R and more), Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts, Muse, Nine Inch Nails, Iggy Pop, Rival Sons and more.

Lives

We preview tours by Helloween, Warrior Soul and Connor Selby. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse

Singer Greta Valenti picks her records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

