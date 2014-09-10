U2 give away surprise album

U2 have offered surprise album Songs Of Innocence as a free download as part of a tie-in with iTunes.

The band’s first album in five years will be available to the service’s 500 million users until next month, when it will be put on standard sale.

Bono and co performed at Apple’s press event in California last night, where the latest iPhone and the first Apple Watch were unveiled.

The singer said of the follow-up to 2009’s No Line On The Horizon: “It’s kind of mind-blowing – the most personal album we’ve ever written can be shared with half a billion people by hitting ‘send.’ If only songwriting was that easy.”