Twenty One Pilots announce "Global Takeøver" tour

Twenty One Pilots have announced a 26-date "Global Takeøver" tour. The run of shows features multiple performances in seven different cities, kicking off with a quartet of dates in Denver this September, and culminating in four shows in London in June 2022. Full dates below.

The duo will be playing with a full band for the first time on the upcoming tour, after being joined by an expanded lineup on last month's Twenty One Pilots - Livestream Experience show to celebrate the arrival of new album Scaled And Icy.

The tour will spend week in each city it visits, moving from intimate club to arena over the course of each set of dates. So in London, for instance, the band will perform at the 200-capacity Camden Assembly, the 2000-capacity Shepherd's Bush Empire, the 5000-capacity O2 Academy in Brixton, and the SSE Arena in Wembley, which will play host to 12,500 fans.

Ticket registration is open now.

“Wow," says Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun. "We’re playing shows again. I couldn’t visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to. Live shows coming back is something I think we’ve all really been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see you again soon."

The band have also released a version of Shy Away, taken from the recent streaming event.

Sep 21: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

Sep 22: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Sep 23: Denver The Mission Ballroom, CO

Sep 25: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Sep 28: Los Angeles Troubadour, CA

Sep 29: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Sep 30: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

Oct 02: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Oct 12: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL.

Oct 13: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Oct 14: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Oct 16: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 18: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Oct 19: Boston House of Blues, MA

Oct 20: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Oct 23: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 29: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Oct 30: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Nov 02: Atlanta Center Stage, GA

Nov 03: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Nov 04: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Nov 06: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Jun 21: London The Camden Assembly, UK

Jun 22: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Jun 23: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jun 25: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK