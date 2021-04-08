Twenty One Pilots announce new album Scaled And Icy, share Shy Away single

Twenty One Pilots have unveiled details of their forthcoming sixth album, Scaled And Icy, and offered a taste of what to expect by sharing the set’s first single, Shy Away.

Set for release on May 21 via Fueled By Ramen, the album reportedly revolves around themes of “anxiety, loneliness, boredom and doubt”, with the duo’s new songs apparently pushing “forward through setbacks” to “focus on the possibilities worth remembering.”



Shy Away sounds like a suitably massive return for the Columbus, Ohio pair.

As is the modern way, the album release will be accompanied by a global livestream event. Scheduled for the same day as the album release, it will launch on May 21 from 8pm ET / 1am BST, and feature live debuts of new songs in addition to fan favourites. Tickets are already on sale.

(Image credit: Fueled By Ramen)

Scaled And Icy track list:

1. Good Day

2. Choker

3. Shy Away

4. The Outside

5. Saturday

6. Never Take It

7. Mulberry Street

8. Formidable

9. Bounce Man

10. No Chances

11. Redecorate