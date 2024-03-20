Three of our top-rated budget turntables are on sale for Amazon’s Spring Deal Days - up to 24% off

By Scott Munro
published

Amazon cut the prices of the House Of Marley Stir It Up, Sony PS-LX310BT and Audio-Technica LP-120XUSBBK turntables in their Spring Deal Days shopping event

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days - turntables
Amazon have officially launched their big Spring Deal Days shopping event in the UK, with money off all manner of products - from Amazon devices to speakers, headphones, Lego kit, booze and more. 

Spring Deal Days runs between March 20-25 and amid the first flurry of deals, I spotted that three of out top-rated products in our best budget turntables guide are on sale - starting with 24% off the House of Marley Stir It Up wireless Bluetooth record player in black. It's down from £211.44 to £161.39.

There's also money off the Audio-Technica LP-120XUSB and Sony PSLX310BT record players.

House Of Marley Stir It Up: Was £211.44, now £161.39

House Of Marley Stir It Up: <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BHF5GSJW/ref=asc_df_B0BHF5GSJW1710864000000?tag=georiot-trd-21&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-21&geniuslink=true&th=1" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was £211.44, now £161.39
We’re big fans of House of Marley’s products here at Louder thanks to their sustainable approach. As part of Amazon's Spring Deal Days event, they've lopped 24% off the price of their Stir It Up turntable in black.

Read our <a href="https://www.loudersound.com/reviews/house-of-marley-stir-it-up-turntable-review" data-link-merchant="loudersound.com"" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"">House Of Marley Stir it Up review

Audio-Technica LP-120XUSB: £299.99, now £260.50

Audio-Technica LP-120XUSB: <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07MVY92KZ/ref=asc_df_B07MVY92KZ1710813840000?tag=georiot-trd-21&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-21&geniuslink=true" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£299.99, now £260.50
If you're after a well-priced turntable that sounds great and can also rip your vinyl into digital, then there's 13% off the Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB at Amazon and it comes highly recommended.

Read our <a href="https://www.loudersound.com/reviews/audio-technica-at-lp120xusb-review" data-link-merchant="loudersound.com"" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"">Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB review

Sony PSLX310BT: Was £232, now £199

Sony PSLX310BT: <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07MNLRP63?tag=georiot-trd-21&th=1&psc=1&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-21&geniuslink=true" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was £232, now £199
This is a great looking, belt-driven turntable that performs just as well as it looks. There's a neat saving on Amazon which takes it below the £200 mark. 

Read our <a href="https://www.loudersound.com/reviews/sony-ps-lx310bt-review#:~:text=Louder%20Verdict,would%20definitely%20make%20our%20shortlist." data-link-merchant="loudersound.com"" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"">Sony PSLX310BT review.

House Of Marley’s Stir It Up turntable is, like all their products, made from sustainable materials - and that includes 30% reclaimed organic cotton, 30% reclaimed hemp and 40% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). It’s also a great a performer that delivers a warm, punch sound, with our review stating it was “as good as any other deck we've heard in this price range, and in some cases much better.” 

As for the direct-drive Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB, the Louder team reckoned it’s one of the best mid-priced turntables on the market thanks to the audio's clarity and detail, stylish design and the fact it can also convert your vinyl to digital files.

The Sony PS-LX310BT, meanwhile, was awarded it a full five stars here at Louder, with its minimalist looks and its “lively, entertaining” audio delivery pushing it above many of its competitors.

