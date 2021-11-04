Trending

Turn on, tune in and rock out with three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

By

Discover new artists, enjoy old favourites and explore new genres with this subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited

(Image credit: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket - Getty )

If you’ve been unsure about which streaming service to choose or have been looking for another platform for your audio fix, now’s a great time to dive into Amazon Music Unlimited – as new subscribers in both the UK and US can get the first three months free right now.

Sure, we love our new vinyl releases and cheap vinyl record deals, but for discovering new artists, exploring other genres or taking a trip back in time with some old favourites, streaming is an ideal choice – and with three free months, you can immersive yourself in a huge library of music.

Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to 75 million songs in HD and it also contains millions of podcasts which you can stream to your heart’s content.

The offer only applies to new subscribers and after the first three months are over, should you continue with the service, it’ll cost $7.99/£7.99 a month.

Scott Munro
Scott Munro

Scott looks after Louder’s online buyer’s guides and also scouts out the best deals for music fans from every corner of the internet. He's spent more than 20 years in newspapers and magazines and in 2014 joined our news desk, where he's written extensively about rock, metal, prog and more on a daily basis.