Trivium share video for their blistering new single What The Dead Men Say

Trivium have released a video for their new single What The Dead Men Say.

It’s the title track from the band’s upcoming studio album, which is set to arrive on April 24 through Roadrunner Records. The song follows Catastrophist which launched at the end of February.

The promo for What The Dead Men Say was shot and produced in the UK by director Ryan Mackfall.

Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto says: “We always take seriously which song becomes the title track because it represents the album's musical themes and ambition.

“What The Dead Men Say started off as two separate demos but emerged from the writing session as one epic tune. This is a riff beast!”

What The Dead Men Say is the follow-up to to The Sin And The Sentence, with guitarist Corey Beaulieu previously reporting they wanted to build on the foundations of what they established on their 2017 release.

“The record has all the elements that are Trivium, along with all of us wanting to keep pushing ourselves creatively," he said. “This led to a highly-inspired and fast-paced writing and recording process that really captures the energy of the band."

What The Dead Men Say is now available to pre-order.

(Image credit: Trivium/Roadrunner)

Trivium: What The Dead Men Say

1. IX

2. What The Dead Men Say

3.Catastrophist

4. Amongst The Shadows And The Stones

5. Bleed Into Me

6. The Defiant

7. Sickness Unto You

8. Scattering The Ashes

9. Bending The Arc To Fear

10. The Ones We Leave Behind