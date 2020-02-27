Watch the video for Trivium's explosive new track Catastrophist

Trivium have released the first single Catastrophist from their forthcoming new album What The Dead Men Say, due out on April 24 via Roadrunner.

Matt Heafy and co have dialled up the heavy with the latest track, channelling thrash tinged guitars and black metal blast beats into a melodic hook-heavy aural assault.

"What The Dead Men Say is everything that is Trivium," explains Heafy. "On this album, one can hear the proper ingredients of past, present, and future Trivium. The Trivium sound is having everything the band does — on one album."

Bassist Gregoletto adds, "with the new album, we took what worked on the The Sin And The Sentence and dialled it up to 11."

"We wanted to build on the foundation that we established with the last album. The record has all the elements that are Trivium — along with all of us wanting to keep pushing ourselves creatively," reveals Guitarist Corey Beaulieu.

"This led to a highly-inspired and fast-paced writing and recording process that really captures the energy of the band."

Watch the video for Catastrophist below.

The Grammy-nominated band will be touring the US alongside Megadeath and Lamb Of God throughout the Summer and Autumn. Check out full tour dates here.

Trivium's new album What The Dead Men Say drops April 24 via Roadrunner Records and is available to pre-order now.

(Image credit: Trivium/Roadrunner)

Trivium - What The Dead Men Say track listing

1. IX

2. What The Dead Men Say

3.Catastrophist

4. Amongst The Shadows And The Stones

5. Bleed Into Me

6. The Defiant

7. Sickness Unto You

8. Scattering The Ashes

9. Bending The Arc To Fear

10. The Ones We Leave Behind