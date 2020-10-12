Trivium announce new livestream show, digging up their Deepest Cuts

Trivium will stream The Deepest Cuts II, a new episode in their series of free livestream shows, from their Orlando rehearsal room on October 24.

The performance can be watched on frontman Matt Heafy’s Twitch channel at 8pm UK time (3pm ET/12pm PT/9pm EU).

The performance will be the Florida metal quartet’s third livestream show since the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic. As a tribute to Riley Gale, the quartet covered Power Trip’s Executioner’s Tax (Swing The Axe) and Soul Sacrifice, as part of their first The Deepest Cuts live stream.

“We are taking you back into our jam room to give you more deep cuts that we rarely play and a few we have never played before," the band say on a statement. "If you have ever wanted to be a fly on the wall for one of our practices, this is your chance. Get in the chat and talk to us and Trivium fans all over the world as we run through another unique set."

The set list for The Deepest Cuts II is below. Trivium are allowing the fans to choose the order in which they want to hear the songs that comprise the set list.

Trivium The Deepest Cuts II setlist:

Wake (The End is Nigh)

The Calamity

Drowning in Slow Motion

Insurrection

Declaration

Drowning in the Sound

Cease All Your Fire

Incineration: The Broken World

And Sadness Will Sear

Broken One

Washing Me Away in the Tides

Falling to Grey