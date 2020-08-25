Trivium announce The Deepest Cuts live stream

Trivium have announced a live stream which will take place this coming weekend.

The Deepest Cuts comes on the back of the band’s successful A Light Or A Distant Mirror performance from Florida last month.

However, this Saturday’s set from Trivium’s studio will be free for everyone and it'll see the band take a deep dive into their back catalogue.

Bassist Paolo Gregoletto explains: “So, as some of you have probably picked up on over the last few days, we have been dropping hints about another streaming event and it turns out your suspicions were correct.

“However, this is a much different event than A Light Or A Distant Mirror. We are taking you into our jam room to give you a deep cuts Trivium set of songs that we rarely play and a few we have never played before.

“It will be totally free to watch on Matt Heafy’s Twitch account. There will be some exclusive merch, too.”

Gregoletto adds: “If you have ever wanted to be a fly on the wall for one of our practices, this is your chance. Get in the chat and talk to us and Trivium fans all over the world as we run through our most unique set ever.”

The show will get under way at 3pm ET (8pm BST) on August 29, with the band also hinting that further live sets will be broadcast throughout the remainder of 2020.

Earlier this month, vocalist and guitarist Heafy revealed the band were in the process of purchasing a decommissioned aircraft hangar which they plan on turning into the band’s HQ.

Heafy told Rock Sound: “We’ve always wanted a headquarters where we could do everything. We've talked about the idea of a place where we can rehearse and also store but eventually make records in.

“When we started seeing how much we love live-streaming, it's a place that we can stream every single thing from. We can stream our tour rehearsals or do special little sets there that are still free on our channels.”

Trivium released their latest studio album What The Dead Men Say back in April, and they’ll head out on tour across North America next year with Megadeth, Lamb Of God and In Flames.

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames 2021 tour

Jul 09: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 10: Mt. Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino, MI

Jul 11: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 13: Burgettstown S&T Bank Music Park, PA

Jul 14: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion, OH

Jul 16: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 17: Charlotte PNC Pavilion, NC

Jul 18: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jul 20: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 21: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach, NY

Jul 23: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 24: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 26: Camden BB&T Paivlion, NJ

Jul 27: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH

Jul 28: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Laval Place Bell, QC

Jul 31: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 03: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Aug 04: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Aug 06: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 07: Kansas City Spring Center, MO

Aug 08: Rogers Walmart Amp, AR

Aug 10: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 11: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Aug 12: Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 14: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 18: Corpus Christi American Bank Center Selena Auditorium, TX

Aug 20: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Aug 21: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Aug 22: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 24: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Aug 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 27: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 29: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre, AZ

Aug 31: Reno Events Center, NV

Sep 01: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheater, CA

Sep 02: Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 04: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 05: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 07: Pocatello Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, ID

Sep 08: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 10: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV