Trivium have paid tribute to Riley Gale by covering Power Trip’s Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)

Many of metal’s biggest names paid tribute to Riley Gale after the Power Trip frontman’s tragic death last week. Now Trivium have gone even further and covered the Texan crew’s 2017 song Executioner’s Tax (Swing The Axe).

Matt Heafy and co tackled the song, along with Power Trip’s Soul Sacrifice, as part of their The Deepest Cuts live stream this weekend.

Writing on social media, the band said: “Today we paid tribute to our good friend, Riley Gale of by covering “Soul Sacrifice” & “Swing Of The Axe” during The Deepest Cuts stream. His family asked to donate to the Dallas Hope Charities in his name to show support: http://dallashopecharities.org REST IN POWER RILEY”

Check out Trivium’s version of Executioner’s Tax below. The rest of The Deepest Cut livestream is available to watch on frontman Matt Heafy’s Twitch channel.

