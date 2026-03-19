“This was a journey of me saving myself, staying alive, keeping my family together and continuing to make music”: Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine’s memoir In My Darkest Hour, looking back on his cancer battle, to come out in September

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine will release his third memoir, In My Darkest Hour, on September 8 via De Capo Press.

The book will detail the thrash metal singer/guitarist’s life after being diagnosed with a squamous cell carcinoma at the back of his tongue in 2019, from the treatment to his recovery and the production of Megadeth’s first album after his health issues, 2022’s The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!.

The book was co-written by The New York Times’ Joe Layden, who previously worked with Mustaine on 2010’s Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir. Mustaine’s last memoir, Rust In Peace, chronicled the creation of Megadeth’s landmark 1990 album of the same name.

Mustaine says in a statement: “One of the most harrowing experiences of my adult life has been my seven-year journey through cancer treatment and onward into remission. This story is considerably more than just go to the doctor, get diagnosed, get treatment and hopefully I live happily ever after. This was a journey of me saving myself, staying alive, keeping my family together, and continuing to make music through it all.”

Ben Schafer, Da Capo’s executive editor, adds: “In My Darkest Hour is Dave Mustaine at his most revealing, vulnerable and true. With lacerating honesty and soulful reflection, he speaks to the universal human experience of facing serious illness and how it changes a person, their family and friends, and one’s relationship with creativity.”

The book was first announced in January, with a De Capo statement saying that it “takes readers from the treatment room to the studio as Mustaine chronicles how his diagnosis inspired him to take up the pen and guitar pick, going from radiation and chemotherapy appointments straight into hours-long recording sessions”.

After more than 40 years on the forefront of thrash, the band released their final album, a self-titled effort, in January via Tradecraft. They are finally on their farewell tour, which is set to pick back up again with a string of South and Central American shows starting in April. See details via the band’s website.

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Mustaine announced Megadeth’s plans to retire in August, saying that it was time for the thrashers to bow out while still in top form. But, in the months following the news, he revealed that he had been suffering from Dupuytren’s contracture, a hand condition that makes it painful for him to play guitar, and that that also informed his desire to draw things to a close.

Megadeth are yet to announce the final show on their final tour, and it’s been teased that the run may last for up to five years. Last December, Mustaine shot down the notion of the band reuniting with any former members on this victory lap of shows, saying that the “behaviour” of one of his ex-cohorts in particular made it impossible. David Ellefson, his longtime bassist who was dismissed in 2022 amidst a sex scandal, took exception to the comment and told Mustaine to “just fuck off” in a recent interview.