Killswitch Engage announce Beyond The Flames live package

Killswitch Engage have announced that they’ll release a live package to coincide with this year’s Record Store Day.

Titled Beyond The Flames: Home Video Part II, the Blu-ray, CD package will launch on November 25. And to mark the announcement, they’ve released a teaser trailer. Watch it below.

The bundle will feature more than three-hours of never before seen footage, including interviews with the band, rare live performances plus a six-track EP – and it’ll only be available via participating outlets on Record Store Day.

Full details will be revealed in due course.

Last month, frontman Jesse Leach reported that he’d recorded vocal parts for an upcoming, as yet untitled video game.

he said: “So honoured they call on me when they need grunts, groans, screams and dark whispering for a track. This is my second time doing this and I absolutely love it.

“I’m going to have to pick this game up when it is released in February. As soon as I know the name of the game and when it’s out I’ll let all you gamers know.”

Killswitch Engage recently released a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of their video for Cut Me Loose, taken from this year’s album Incarnate.

The band have a number of tour dates still to come in 2016, as well as a string of Australia and New Zealand dates next year.

Nov 24: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 27: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 06: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 09: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Mar 01: Auckland Power Station, New Zealand

Mar 03: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 04: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Mar 05: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 07: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 08: Northbridge Metro City, Australia

