Toto announce US summer tour

Toto have announced a 21-date US summer tour.

As with their recent European and Japanese dates, the trek is billed as An Evening With Toto and is in support of current album XIV.

Core Toto members Steve Lukather, David Paich, Steve Porcaro and Joseph Williams will be joined by percussionist Lenny Castro, drummer Shannon Forest, bassist Leland Sklar and back-up vocalists Mabvuto and Jenny Douglas.

Guitarist Lukather says: “We look forward to bringing a longer show to our fans across the US. It has been an interest for David, Steve, Joseph and I over the past couple of years and we can’t wait to get out there this summer.”

Toto 2016 US summer tour

Aug 12: Riverside Casino And Golf Resort, IA

Aug 13: Saint Charles The Arcada Theatre, IL

Aug 14: Grand Rapids Meijer Gardens Amphitheater, MI

Aug 17: Rock Hill Old Town Amphitheater, SC

Aug 19: Fishers Conner Prairie, IN

Aug 20: Fishers Conner Prairie, IN

Aug 21: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Aug 23: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Aug 25: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT

Aug 26: Syracuse New York State Fair Chevrolet Court, NY

Aug 27: New York Town Hall, NY

Aug 29: Lancaster American Music Theatre, PA

Aug 31: Northfield Hard Rock Live, OH

Sep 01: Oshkosh Waterfest Concert Series, WI

Sep 03: Grand Island Nebraska State Fair, NE

Sep 04: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Sep 06: Sandy City Amphitheater, UT

Sep 08: Saratoga Montalvo Arts Center, CA

Sep 09: IndioFantasy Springs Resort Hotel & Casino, CA

Sep 10: Pala Casino Starlight Theater, CA

Sep 11: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, CA

The Secret History Of Toto