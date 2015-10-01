Toto announce Euro tour as Hungate bows out

Toto have announced a European tour for 2016 – but it’ll go ahead without bassist David Hungate, who’s left the band.

He co-founded the band in 1977 and played on their first four albums before quitting in 1982, then rejoining in 2014. He appeared on this year’s comeback album Toto XIV.

Hungate says: “The two-year reunion has been one of the sweetest experiences and greatest honours of my life. All good things must come to an end, however.

“I no longer have the stamina and resilience required for extended touring – and I do need to figure out what I want to be when I grow up.”

He’s been replaced by Leland Sklar, who first joined in 2007 when Mike Porcaro was forced to retire due to his struggle with Lou Gehrig’s disease. Porcaro died in March, aged 59.

Toto‘s Steve Lukather, David Paich, Steve Porcaro and Joseph Williams add: ”We would like to express huge love and gratitude to our brother David for his gifted playing, his amazing professionalism and good humour. It was awesome having you back these last two years and we will cherish the memories.”

The European tour kicks off at the end of January and it’s followed by a run of shows in Japan:

Jan 27: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Jan 28: Strasbourg Zenith, France

Jan 29: Paris Olympia, France

Jan 31: Bordeaux Patinoire Meriadeck, France

Feb 01: Nantes Zenith, France

Feb 03: Rouen Zenith, France

Feb 04: Epernay-Pierry Le Millesium, France

Feb 06: Torino Parcolimpico, Italy

Feb 07: Montichiari Palazzetto Dello Sport, Italy

Feb 09: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 11: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Feb 14: Groningen Oosterpoort, Netherlands

Feb 15: Aarhus Scandinavian Congress Center, Denmark

Feb 17: Stavanger DNB Arena, Norway

Feb 18: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 19: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Feb 21: Helsinki Icehall, Finland

Mar 03: Sendai Sun Plaza, Japan

Mar 04: Yokohama Pacifico, Japan

Mar 07: Tokyo Nihon Budokan, Japan

Mar 09: Fukuoka Zepp, Japan

Mar 10: Hiroshima Ueno Gakuen Hall, Japan

Mar 14: Osaka Festival Hall, Japan

Mar 15: Nagoya Shi Kokaido, Japan

