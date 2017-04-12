Tool, Primus, Melvins set for California summer show

Tool have announced a one-off show that will take place this summer in San Bernardino, California.

They’ll be joined at the Glen Helen Amphitheater on June 24 by Primus, Melvins, The Crystal Method – with an additional “special guest” to be revealed in due course.

Tool say in a statement: “We are very excited to announce the unparalleled sonic and visual experience of Tool live in concert in the high-spirited setting of the Glen Helen Amphitheater.

“Other bands on the bill for this monumental event in the Inland Empire include Primus, the Melvins and the electronic spectacle of live DJ sets from The Crystal Method.

“For the occasion, the band will also have an additional special guest to be announced soon. Quite simply, fans of Tool will not want to miss this summer happening featuring critically acclaimed bands – and friends – on a stage where anything can happen.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale on April 13 (Thursday) from 10am PDT.

The new show comes at the end of Tool’s run of North American dates, which are scheduled throughout June. Find a full list below.

Tool 2017 North American tour

May 24: Fairfax Eaglebank Arena, VA

May 27: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

May 28: Boston Calling Festival, MA

May 30: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

May 31: Hamilton First Ontario Centre, ON

Jun 02: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jun 04: New York Randall’s Island Park, NY

Jun 05: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Jun 07: Clarkston DTR Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 08: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Jun 09: St Paul Xcel Center, MN

Jun 12: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Jun 13: Edomnton Rogers Place, AB

Jun 15: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Jun 17: George Gore Amphitheatre, WA

Jun 18: Nampa Idaho Center, ID

Jun 21: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Jun 23: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Jun 24: Glen Helen Amphitheater, CA

