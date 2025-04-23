Blink-182, Weezer, Green Day, Sex Pistols, Knocked Loose, The Beach Boys and more to play Riot Fest 2025

Blink-182, Weezer and Green Day will headline Riot Fest 2025.

The three Californian pop-punk bands will be joined at the Chicago weekender by Jack White, Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio, Sex Pistols (featuring Frank Carter), The Pogues, Idles, The Beach Boys and more.

Other artists announced for the festival's 20th anniversary staging, which will take place at Douglass Park from September 19-21 include OG punks The Damned, Buzzcocks and Stiff Little Fingers, Helmet, Shudder To Think, Shonen Knife, Jawbreaker, All Time Low, Militarie Gun, Superchunk, The Linda Lindas and upcoming British artists Lambrini Girls.



The 2025 announcement comes after organisers announced a deal with the Chicago Park District to keep the festival at Douglass Park through at least 2027.

“We’ve always built Riot Fest around independence, music, and culture,” said Riot Mike Petryshyn, founder of the festival, according to a statement. “This agreement gives us the chance to keep doing that, and to invest more deeply in the neighborhoods that have allowed us to grow. It’s not about a single weekend. It’s about building something that lasts.”

Blink-182 will also play a North American tour with Alkaline Trio in the fall.



Weezer, meanwhile, will play a number of European headline shows and festivals this summer.

Having previously been announced as special guests to Deftones for the Sacramento band's outdoor show at London's Crystal Palace on June 29, Rivers Cuomo's band have revealed that they'll also be playing headlines dates and appearing at a brace of Scandinavian festivals.



Posting on social media, the band rhetorically ask, "You think we’d go across the pond for one show only? No way!! Europe and UK, see you next summer for a bunch of headline shows and festivals. BRB, we’re already packing our bags."

Weezer's EU/UK 2025 tour will visit:



Jun 10: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jun 17: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Jun 19: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jun 24: Stockholm STHLM Fields festival, Sweden

Jun 26: Oslo Tons Of Rock festival, Norway

Jun 29: London Crystal Palace (supporting Deftones), UK SOLD OUT

Jul 02: Dublin Trinity College, Ireland

Jul 06: Paris Zenith, France

Jul 09: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

