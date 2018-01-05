Tonight Alive team up with PVRIS vocalist Lynn Gunn on Disappear

Tonight Alive have released a video for their new track Disappear.

The song features a guest appearance from PVRIS vocalist Lynn Gunn and will feature on Tonight Alive’s upcoming studio album Underworld. It’s set for release on January 12 via Hopeless Records and is now available for pre-order.

Vocalist Jenna McDougall says: “Disappear is a song about the escapist inside all of us. As you can expect from Tonight Alive, the lyrics discuss freedom, but this time with a flavour of anonymity and detachment.

“Disappear was written with the intention of sounding neither like PVRIS or Tonight Alive, and aimed to capture the sonic imagery of a long straight highway out of your comfort zone.”

Underworld also features a guest appearance from Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor, who appears on the track My Underworld.

Tonight Alive Underworld tracklist

Book Of Love Temple Disappear (Feat. Lynn Gunn) The Other In My Dreams For You Crack My Heart Just For Now Burning On Waiting For The End Last Light Looking For Heaven My Underworld (Feat. Corey Taylor)

