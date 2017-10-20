Tonight Alive return with new album and single

Tonight Alive have announced that they’ll release their new album titled Underworld early next year.

It’s set to arrive on January 12, 2018, via Hopeless Records after the Australian outfit signed a new deal with the label earlier this year.

It’ll be their first record since 2016’s Limitless.

Vocalaist Jenna McDougall says: “The album is called Underworld and I named it that because it reflects the ugly parts of me that I wasn’t ready to see until now.”

Hopeless Records’ executive vice president of business development and A&R Eric Tobin adds: “We are excited to have Tonight Alive join the family! We have been fans for a long time and look forward to working with them.”

To mark the album announcement, Tonight Alive have released a video for new track Temple. McDougall wrote the song while she was experiencing severe depression and fatigue, with the deeply personal track one of 13 new songs that will appear on Underworld.

Tonight Alive will head out on tour across Australia later this month, with further dates planned in the US, Europe and the UK for early next year.

Find a full list of their shows below.

Oct 31: Canberra The Basement, Australia

Nov 01: Wollongong Unibar, Australia

Nov 02: Sydney Oxford Art Factory, Australia

Nov 03: Newcastle Cambridge Hotel, Australia

Nov 04: Brisbane The Zoo, Australia

Nov 09: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia

Nov 10: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia

Jan 13: South Gippsland Unify 2018, Australia

Jan 19: Cleveland House of Blues, OH (with Silverstein)

Jan 20: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH (with Silverstein)

Jan 21: Indianapolis Deluxe, IN (with Silverstein)

Jan 23: St. Louis Ready Room, MO (with Silverstein)

Jan 24: Lawrence Granada Theatre, KS (with Silverstein)

Jan 26: Denver Summit, CO (with Silverstein)

Jan 27: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT (with Silverstein)

Jan 28: Boise Knitting Factory, ID (with Silverstein)

Jan 30: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA (with Silverstein)

Jan 31: San Francisco Slims, CA (with Silverstein)

Feb 01: Anaheim House of Blues, CA (with Silverstein)

Feb 02: Los Angeles The Regent, CA (with Silverstein)

Feb 03: Las Vegas Vinyl, NV (with Silverstein)

Feb 05: Phoenix Marquee, AZ (with Silverstein)

Feb 06: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM (with Silverstein)

Feb 08: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX (with Silverstein)

Feb 09: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX (with Silverstein)

Feb 10: Houston White Oak, TX (with Silverstein)

Feb 12: Orlando The Beacham, FL (with Silverstein)

Feb 13: Ft. Lauderdale Culture Room, FL (with Silverstein)

Feb 15: Atlanta Masquerade, GA (with Silverstein)

Feb 16: Charlotte The Underground, NC (with Silverstein)

Feb 17: Richmond Canal Club, VA (with Silverstein)

Feb 18: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA (with Silverstein)

Feb 19: Asbury Park House of Independents, NJ (with Silverstein)

Feb 20: Baltimore Soundstage, MD (with Silverstein)

Feb 23: Pontiac Crofoot, MI (with Silverstein)

Feb 24: Chicago Concord, IL (with Silverstein)

Feb 26: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY (with Silverstein)

Feb 27: Boston Paradise, MA (with Silverstein)

Feb 28: New York Irving Plaza, NY (with Silverstein)

Mar 01: Pittsburgh Mr. Smalls, PA (with Silverstein)

Mar 06: Manchester The Ritz, UK (With Confidence and The Gospel Youth)

Mar 08: London Koko, UK (With Confidence and The Gospel Youth)

Mar 10: Glasgow QMU, UK (With Confidence and The Gospel Youth)

Mar 11: Nottingham Rock City, UK (With Confidence and The Gospel Youth)

Mar 12: Leeds Stylus, UK (With Confidence and The Gospel Youth)

Mar 13: Bristol Motion, UK (With Confidence and The Gospel Youth)

Mar 15: Cologne Luxor, Germany (With Confidence and The Gospel Youth)

Mar 16: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands (With Confidence and The Gospel Youth)

Mar 17:Copenhagen Pumpehuset Club, Denmark (With Confidence and The Gospel Youth)

Mar 18: Berlin Cassiopela, Germany (With Confidence and The Gospel Youth)

