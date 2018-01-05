Listen to new Breaking Benjamin single Red Cold River

Breaking Benjamin have released their new single titled Red Cold River.
It’s set to appear on the Pennsylvania outfit’s sixth studio album, Ember, which is expected to launch in the coming months. It’ll be the band’s first album since 2015’s Dark Before Dawn.
The single can be heard below, while a short video teaser has also been released.
Frontman Benjamin Burnley resurrected the group back in 2014, bringing in guitarists Jasen Rauch and Keith Wallen, bassist Aaron Bruch and drummer Shaun Foist.
They had been inactive in the years after their fourth album, 2009’s Dear Agony, with Burnley battling a long-term illness – and he was also embroiled in a legal wrangle with former bandmates during the hiatus.
Breaking Benjamin will head out on tour next week across North America with Avenged Sevenfold and Bullet For My Valentine.
Tour Dates
|Friday, January 12, 2018 at 6:25PM
|Bridgestone Arena
|Nashville, United States
|Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 6:25PM
|Van Andel Arena
|Grand Rapids, United States
|Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 6:25PM
|The Santander Arena
|Reading, United States
|Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 6:25PM
|Bryce Jordan Center
|University Park, United States
|Friday, January 19, 2018 at 6:25PM
|Centre Videotron
|Québec, Canada
|Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Canadian Tire Centre
|Ottawa, Canada
|Monday, January 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|FirstOntario Centre
|Hamilton, Canada
|Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 6:25PM
|Resch Center
|Green Bay, United States
|Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 6:25PM
|Peoria Civic Center
|Peoria, United States
|Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 6:25PM
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Sioux Falls, United States
|Monday, January 29, 2018 at 6:25PM
|Bok Center
|Tulsa, United States
|Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 6:25PM
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|Biloxi, United States
|Friday, February 2, 2018 at 6:25PM
|Verizon Arena
|Little Rock, United States
|Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 6:25PM
|Ford Center
|Evansville, United States
|Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 6:25PM
|Intrust Bank Arena
|Wichita, United States
|Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Lincoln, United States
|Friday, February 9, 2018 at 6:25PM
|U.S. Cellular Center
|Cedar Rapids, United States
|Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 6:25PM
|Fargodome
|Fargo, United States
|Monday, February 12, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Bell MTS Place
|Winnipeg, Canada
|Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Sasktel Centre
|Saskatoon, Canada
|Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Rogers Place
|Edmonton, Canada
|Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Pacific Coliseum
|Vancouver, Canada
|Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Metropolitan Park
|Jacksonville, United States
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Markham Park
|Sunrise, United States
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Mapfre Stadium
|Columbus, United States
