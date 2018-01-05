Listen to new Breaking Benjamin single Red Cold River

Breaking Benjamin have released their new single titled Red Cold River.

It’s set to appear on the Pennsylvania outfit’s sixth studio album, Ember, which is expected to launch in the coming months. It’ll be the band’s first album since 2015’s Dark Before Dawn.

The single can be heard below, while a short video teaser has also been released.

Frontman Benjamin Burnley resurrected the group back in 2014, bringing in guitarists Jasen Rauch and Keith Wallen, bassist Aaron Bruch and drummer Shaun Foist.

They had been inactive in the years after their fourth album, 2009’s Dear Agony, with Burnley battling a long-term illness – and he was also embroiled in a legal wrangle with former bandmates during the hiatus.

Breaking Benjamin will head out on tour next week across North America with Avenged Sevenfold and Bullet For My Valentine.

Tour Dates

Friday, January 12, 2018 at 6:25PM Bridgestone Arena Nashville, United States Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 6:25PM Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, United States Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 6:25PM The Santander Arena Reading, United States Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 6:25PM Bryce Jordan Center University Park, United States Friday, January 19, 2018 at 6:25PM Centre Videotron Québec, Canada Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Canada Monday, January 22, 2018 at 7:00PM FirstOntario Centre Hamilton, Canada Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 6:25PM Resch Center Green Bay, United States Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 6:25PM Peoria Civic Center Peoria, United States Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 6:25PM Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, United States Monday, January 29, 2018 at 6:25PM Bok Center Tulsa, United States Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 6:25PM Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, United States Friday, February 2, 2018 at 6:25PM Verizon Arena Little Rock, United States Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 6:25PM Ford Center Evansville, United States Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 6:25PM Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, United States Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 8:00PM Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, United States Friday, February 9, 2018 at 6:25PM U.S. Cellular Center Cedar Rapids, United States Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 6:25PM Fargodome Fargo, United States Monday, February 12, 2018 at 6:00PM Bell MTS Place Winnipeg, Canada Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 6:00PM Sasktel Centre Saskatoon, Canada Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 6:00PM Rogers Place Edmonton, Canada Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 6:00PM Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, Canada Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Metropolitan Park Jacksonville, United States Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Markham Park Sunrise, United States Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Mapfre Stadium Columbus, United States

