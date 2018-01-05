Trending

Listen to new Breaking Benjamin single Red Cold River

Breaking Benjamin release their new single Red Cold River - taken from upcoming album Ember

Benjamin Burnley
(Image: © Getty)

Breaking Benjamin have released their new single titled Red Cold River.

It’s set to appear on the Pennsylvania outfit’s sixth studio album, Ember, which is expected to launch in the coming months. It’ll be the band’s first album since 2015’s Dark Before Dawn.

The single can be heard below, while a short video teaser has also been released.

Frontman Benjamin Burnley resurrected the group back in 2014, bringing in guitarists Jasen Rauch and Keith Wallen, bassist Aaron Bruch and drummer Shaun Foist.

They had been inactive in the years after their fourth album, 2009’s Dear Agony, with Burnley battling a long-term illness – and he was also embroiled in a legal wrangle with former bandmates during the hiatus.

Breaking Benjamin will head out on tour next week across North America with Avenged Sevenfold and Bullet For My Valentine.

Tour Dates

Friday, January 12, 2018 at 6:25PMBridgestone ArenaNashville, United States
Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 6:25PMVan Andel ArenaGrand Rapids, United States
Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 6:25PMThe Santander ArenaReading, United States
Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 6:25PMBryce Jordan CenterUniversity Park, United States
Friday, January 19, 2018 at 6:25PMCentre VideotronQuébec, Canada
Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 7:00PMCanadian Tire CentreOttawa, Canada
Monday, January 22, 2018 at 7:00PMFirstOntario CentreHamilton, Canada
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 6:25PMResch CenterGreen Bay, United States
Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 6:25PMPeoria Civic CenterPeoria, United States
Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 6:25PMDenny Sanford PREMIER CenterSioux Falls, United States
Monday, January 29, 2018 at 6:25PMBok CenterTulsa, United States
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 6:25PMMississippi Coast ColiseumBiloxi, United States
Friday, February 2, 2018 at 6:25PMVerizon ArenaLittle Rock, United States
Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 6:25PMFord CenterEvansville, United States
Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 6:25PMIntrust Bank ArenaWichita, United States
Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 8:00PMPinnacle Bank ArenaLincoln, United States
Friday, February 9, 2018 at 6:25PMU.S. Cellular CenterCedar Rapids, United States
Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 6:25PMFargodomeFargo, United States
Monday, February 12, 2018 at 6:00PMBell MTS PlaceWinnipeg, Canada
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 6:00PMSasktel CentreSaskatoon, Canada
Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 6:00PMRogers PlaceEdmonton, Canada
Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 6:00PMPacific ColiseumVancouver, Canada
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PMMetropolitan ParkJacksonville, United States
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PMMarkham ParkSunrise, United States
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PMMapfre StadiumColumbus, United States

