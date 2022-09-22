Todd Rundgren announces details of new album Space Force

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Todd Rundgren will release new collaborative album Space Force in October

Todd Rundgren
(Image credit: Lynn Goldsmith)

Rock legend Todd Rundgren has announced he will finally release his latest album, Space Force, through Cleopatra Records, on October 14.

Originally slated for a 2021 release, the long-gestated project has seen Rundgren collaborate with a string of artists from Adrian Belew, Steve Vai, Sparks, Thomas Dolby and Cheap Trick's Rick Neilsen to The Lemon Twigs, Iraqi/Canadian hip-hop artist Narcy,  Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo and more.

Rundgren began releasing digital singles for material from Space Force back in 2020, with Espionage (with Narcy) and Down With The Ship (with Cuomo). You can watch the video for Your Fandango, the collaboration with Sparks, below.

Space Force will be released in all formats including CD, cassette and a variety of vinyl colours and configurations. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Space Force.

Todd Rundgren

(Image credit: Cleopatra Records)

Todd Rundgren: Space Force
1. Puzzle feat. Adrian Belew
2. Down with the Ship feat. Rivers Cuomo
3. Artist In Residence feat. Neil Finn
4. Godiva Girl feat. The Roots
5. Your Fandango feat. Sparks
6. Someday feat. Davey Lane
7. I'm Not Your Dog feat. Thomas Dolby
8. Espionage feat. Narcy
9. STFU feat. Rick Nielsen
10. Head In The Ocean feat. Alfie
11. I'm Leaving feat. The Lemon Twigs
12. Eco Warrior Goddess feat. Steve Vai

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.