Todd Rundgren announces details of new album Space Force

Rock legend Todd Rundgren has announced he will finally release his latest album, Space Force, through Cleopatra Records, on October 14.

Originally slated for a 2021 release, the long-gestated project has seen Rundgren collaborate with a string of artists from Adrian Belew, Steve Vai, Sparks, Thomas Dolby and Cheap Trick's Rick Neilsen to The Lemon Twigs, Iraqi/Canadian hip-hop artist Narcy, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo and more.

Rundgren began releasing digital singles for material from Space Force back in 2020, with Espionage (with Narcy) and Down With The Ship (with Cuomo). You can watch the video for Your Fandango, the collaboration with Sparks, below.

Space Force will be released in all formats including CD, cassette and a variety of vinyl colours and configurations. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Space Force.

(Image credit: Cleopatra Records)

Todd Rundgren: Space Force

1. Puzzle feat. Adrian Belew

2. Down with the Ship feat. Rivers Cuomo

3. Artist In Residence feat. Neil Finn

4. Godiva Girl feat. The Roots

5. Your Fandango feat. Sparks

6. Someday feat. Davey Lane

7. I'm Not Your Dog feat. Thomas Dolby

8. Espionage feat. Narcy

9. STFU feat. Rick Nielsen

10. Head In The Ocean feat. Alfie

11. I'm Leaving feat. The Lemon Twigs

12. Eco Warrior Goddess feat. Steve Vai