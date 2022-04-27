Adrian Belew streams new single a13

Former King Crimson, Frank Zappa and David Bowie guitarist Adrian Belew has streamed his brand new single a13, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from Belew's upcoming new digital solo album Elevator, the first fruits of a new deal with Bliss Entertainment/Ingrooves Music Group, which will be released later this year and is the very first Adrian Belew album to be recording released through streaming.

Elevator will feature 12 brand new Belew compositions, all completely written, performed and produced by Belew and which cover ballads to art rock to avant-pop music. It will also feature 38 of Adrian’s recent digital paintings as well as the lyrics to the songs.

Belew, who has recently been touring with former Talking Heads colleague Jerry Harrison on their Remain In Light tour as well as performing with Todd Rundgren on his Celebrating David Bowie show.

Belew will head out on. his own solo US tour in support of Elevator, which he describes as “part ‘classic’ power trio, new power trio songs never performed before, and a short solo acoustic performance of favourites and new songs from Elevator."

Get a13.