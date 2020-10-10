Todd Rundgren teams up with Weezer's Rivers Cuomo for new single

Todd Rundgren has streamed his brand new single Down With The Ship. The sing is a collaboration with Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo and you can listen to the song in full below.

The song is the second instalment from Rundgren’s forthcoming album Space Force, which is being released to digital platforms as individual singles, each with its own unique artwork, every 3 or 4 weeks with the entire album coming in early 2021.

The duo share writing duties as well as trading vocal roles on the track, which draws inspiration from reggae and African rhythms not unlike Rundgren’s evergreen 1983 hit Bang The Drum All Day. Lyrically, however, the song cuts with a much sharper edge, as Rundgren puts it, "It’s just a little parable about what happens when you align yourself with a treacherous leader."

