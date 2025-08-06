"A high point in the FZ catalogue!" Frank Zappa's One Size Fits All gets lavish 50th anniversary reissue
Frank Zappa and The Mothers Of Invention's 1975 album One Size Fits All has been resized, reupholstered and remastered for its 50th anniversary
A resized, reupholstered and remastered edition of Frank Zappa and The Mothers Of Invention's 1975 album, One Size Fits All, will be reissued in various formats through UMe on September 26 to celebrate the album's 50th anniversary.
One Size Fits was Zappa's twentieth album over-all, and was the fourteenth with The Mothers Of Invention, and featured the likes of Inca Roads, Po-Jama People and the taunting of Florentine Pogen, was intially overlooked in the wake of its predecessor Apostrophe (’), which became Zappa's first Gold-selling record in the United States, peaking at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.
“The first thing I think about when I hear One Size Fits All is its sonic impact," says Zappa Vaultmaster Joe Travers today. "To me, I find it the second-best sounding album in the entire Frank Zappa catalogue (first place awarded to Joe’s Garage). Time was spent making the stereo mix sound as brilliant as possible. Over time, One Size Fits All, albeit overlooked in 1975, is now considered a high point in the FZ catalogue.”
One Size Fits All: 50th Anniversary Edition will be available as a double album on 180-gram 2LP Black Glitter vinyl that combines a brand-new analog cut of the album with a bonus LP of highlights from the box set plus the 50th anniversary booklet, and a limited edition 1LP on 180-gram Blue Galaxy vinyl housed in a jacket printed on silver foil and including a lithograph of a never-before-seen photo contact sheet from one of Zappa’s historic shoots with Sam Emerson.
A five-disc Super Deluxe Edition, featuring 4 CDs and Blu-ray will feature 58 tracks in total, along with a 36-page booklet and unseen photos from the archives of Sam Emerson, in addition to liner notes and new historical essays by noted music journalist David Fricke, longtime Zappa/Mothers bandmember Ruth Underwood, and Joe Travers.
You can see the full track listings of the different variants below.
Pre-order One Size Fits All: 50th Anniversary Edition.
Frank Zappa and The Mothers Of Invention: One Size Fits All: 50th Anniversary Edition
Super Deluxe Edition
CD 1 - One Size Fits All – The Original Album – 2024 Remaster + Album Session Bonus Tracks
The Original Album
1. Inca Roads
2. Can’t Afford No Shoes
3. Sofa No. 1
4. Po-Jama People
5. Florentine Pogen
6. Evelyn, A Modified Dog
7. San Ber’dino
8. Andy
9. Sofa No. 2
Album Session Bonus Tracks
10. Inca Roads – Rough Mix
11. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes – “Token” Outtake
12. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes – Basic Tracks, Take 5
13. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes – Instrumental Mix, Master Take
14. Can’t Afford No Shoes – Rough Mix
15. Sofa No. 1 – Basic Tracks, Take 6
16. Sofa No. 1 – Master Take, Early Mix
CD 2 - Album Session Bonus Tracks Continued
1. Po-Jama People – Old Mix
2. Florentine Pogen – Rough Mix
3. Florentine Pogen – Alternate Solo
4. Evelyn, A Modified Dog – Session Outtakes
5. Bitch, Bitch, Bitch – In Rehearsal
6. Bitch, Bitch, Bitch – Basic Tracks, Take 1
7. San Ber’dino – Rough Mix I
8. San Ber’dino – Rough Mix II
9. San Ber’dino – Rough Mix III
10. Something/Anything – Rough Mix
11. Andy – Rough Mix
12. Sofa No. 2 – Rough Mix
CD 3 - Live In Rotterdam, Netherlands, September 28, 1974
1. Tush Tush Tush (A Token Of My Extreme)
2. Stink-Foot
3. Inca Roads
4. Approximate
5. Cosmik Debris
6. Florentine Pogen
7. Montana78. RDNZL
CD 4 - Live In Rotterdam, Netherlands, September 28, 1974 (Continued) + Bonus Live Tracks: Live In Rotterdam, Netherlands, September 28, 1974 Continued
1. Dupree’s Paradise Intro
2. Blind Mice Blues
3. Dupree’s Paradise – Part 1
4. Dupree’s Paradise – Part 2
5. Pygmy Twylyte
6. Room Service
7. Tush Tush Tush (End Vamp)
Bonus Live Tracks
8. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes – Live In Gothenburg, Sweden, 9/25/1974
9. Po-Jama People – Live In Gothenburg, Sweden, 9/25/1974
BLU-RAY AUDIO One Size Fits All – The Album + Bonus Audio + Bonus Video
24-bit/48kHz Dolby Atmos / 24-bit/96kHz Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / 24-bit/192kHz PCM Stereo
The Original Album
1. Inca Roads
2. Can’t Afford No Shoes
3. Sofa No. 1
4. Po-Jama People
5. Florentine Pogen
6. Evelyn, A Modified Dog
7. San Ber’dino
8. Andy
9. Sofa No. 2
Bonus Audio
1. Sofa No. 1 – 1975 Quad Mix
2. San Ber’dino – 1993 6-Channel Mix
Bonus Video (Pillar-box format)
3. Inca Roads: Video – "Token" Outtake, Live In Los Angeles, CA 8/27/1974
4. Florentine Pogen: Video – "Token" Outtake, Live In Los Angeles, CA 8/27/1974
2LP BLACK GLITTER VINYL EDITION
LP1 Side 1
1. Inca Roads
2. Can’t Afford No Shoes
3. Sofa No. 1
4. Po-Jama People
Side 2
1. Florentine Pogen
2. Evelyn, A Modified Dog
3. San Ber’dino
4. Andy
5. Sofa No. 2
LP2 Side 3
1. Inca Roads – Rough Mix
2. Can’t Afford No Shoes – Rough Mix
3. Sofa No. 1 – Basic Tracks, Take 6
4. Bitch, Bitch, Bitch – Basic Tracks, Take 1
Side 4
1. Po-Jama People – Old Mix
2. Evelyn, A Modified Dog – Session Outtake
3. Something/Anything – Rough Mix
4. Sofa No. 2 – Rough Mix
1LP BLUE GALAXY VINYL EDITION
Side 1
1. Inca Roads
2. Can’t Afford No Shoe
3. Sofa No. 1
4. Po-Jama People
Side 2
1. Florentine Pogen
2. Evelyn, A Modified Dog
3. San Ber’dino
4. Andy
5. Sofa No. 2
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
