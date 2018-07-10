The Lemon Twigs announce new album Go To School

The Lemon Twigs have announced that their new studio album will be released later this year.

Titled Go To School, the album is the follow up to their 2016 debut Do Hollywood, and will launch on August 24 via 4AD Records.

Like their debut, the album's 15 tracks have been written by the band's sibling duo Brian and Michael D’Addario. Unlike their debut, Go To School is both a concept album and a musical.

"Go To School tells the heartbreaking coming-of-age story of Shane, a pure of heart chimpanzee raised as a human boy as he comes to terms with the obstacles of life," say 4AD on the record. "Todd Rundgren and the D’Addario’s mother Susan Hall play Shane’s parents. The album features contributions from Jody Stephens (Big Star) and their father Ronnie D’Addario."

The band add: "[It's] something now, then, big, small, bleak, and hopeful. All in under an hour."

Listen to new single If You Give Enough below.

The Lemon Twigs will be main support for Arctic Monkeys on their UK and European tour, plus two nights at the Hollywood Bowl. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Otherwise, fans have a chance to get into "exclusive" record release shows in London, New York and Los Angeles by pre-ordering the album from the band’s website before July 17.

Aug 08: Øya Festival, Oslo, NO

Aug 09: Way Out West Festival, Gothenburg, SE

Aug 11: Haldern Pop Festival, Rees, DE

Aug 14: The Lexington, London, UK

Aug 15: The Lexington, London, UK

Aug 17: Green Man Festival, Brecon Beacons, UK

Aug 18: Lowlands Festival, Biddinghuizen, NL

Aug 19: La Route Du Rock, Saint-Malo, FR

Aug 23: Baby’s All Right, New York, NY

Sep 6-7: Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

Sep 9-13: O2 Arena, London, UK

Sep 15-16: Birmingham Arena, Birmingham, UK

Sep 18-22: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, UK

Sep 24-25: 3Arena, Dublin, IE

Sep 27-28: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

Oct 15: The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, LA, CA

Oct 16-17: Hollywood Bowl, LA, CA

Nov 18: Corona Capital, Mexico City, MX