Todd Rundgren streams new single Espionage

Rock legend Todd Rundgren has streamed his brand new single Espionage. It's taken from his upcoming album Space Force, which will be released through Cleopatra Records, which will be released in early 2021.

The new song is a collaboration with Iraqi/Canadian hip-hop artist Narcy. You can listen to Espionage in full below,

In contrast to its futuristic title, Rundgren returns to the days of yesteryear when artists would release several singles first before releasing an “album,” or collection of singles. Thus, Space Force will be released to digital platforms as individual singles, each with its own unique artwork, every 3 or 4 weeks with the entire album coming in early 2021.

“The song is actually an orphan of White Knight," says Rundgren. "Narcy and I began the colab in the final days of that album and we couldn’t get it finished in time, so in a sense it’s the first song of Space Force.”

Upcoming Space Force collaborations will feature Sparks and Weezer's Rivers Cuomo.