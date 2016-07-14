Drowning Pool to play with TV talent show Bodies singer, 82

Drowning Pool fan John Hetlinger, 82, who sang the band’s trademark track Bodies on America’s Got Talent, will guest with the band this week.

Hetlinger’s game show performance went viral after the retired US Navy pilot – who also worked on the Hubble space telescope repair programme – indulged his love for the band on TV. Over 8.3 million people have viewed the clip to date.

Now Drowning Pool, who last month said they wanted to tie up with him, have confirmed he’ll take part in their performance at Chicago Open Air on July 15 at 2pm.

Hetlinger says: “I’m really amped-up. We’re going to have a blast together – let the bodies hit the floor!”

Drummer Mike Luce adds: “On rare occasions servicemen have joined us on stage. But we’ve never shared the stage with an 82-year-old veteran, crushing Bodies. It’s going to be crazy throwing down with him!”

Guitarist CJ Pierce’s father-in-law served in the navy, bassist Stevie Benton’s dad is a veteran of Vietman, and Luce’s brother currently serves.

The band’s Chicago Open Air appearance is part of a continuing US tour.

Jul 15: Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 16: Mansfield Ink In The Clink, OH

Jul 24: Auckland Kings Arms, New Zealand

Jul 26: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Jul 28: Brisbane Max Watts, Australia

Jul 29: Camperdown Manning Bar, Australia

Jul 30: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Jul 31: Perth Capitol, Australia

Aug 13: Brownfield 4B Wild West Bike Rally, TX

Aug 19: Glen Flora Northwoods Rock Rally, WI

Sep 10: Moline iWireless Center, IL

