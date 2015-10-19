Tim Bowness launches Sing To Me video

Tim Bowness has launched a video for his track Sing To Me.

It’s taken from the No-Man, Henry Fool and Memories Of Machines member’s third solo album, Stupid Things That Mean The World, which was released in July via InsideOut.

Bowness says: “Originally a No-Man demo called Best Boy Electric, I heard it for the first time in over 20 years when Steven Wilson sent it to me for consideration for the Lost Songs reissue.

“I’d completely forgotten the song and I couldn’t believe we’d not pursued it further. It immediately felt special to me and I knew where I’d like to take it musically. One of my favourite songs on the album, it reminds me of aspects of the early No-Man that I loved, while also feeling very much a part of the music I’m currently making.”

Stupid Things That Mean The World is on sale now. Bowness is planning live shows and more recording sessions for 2016.