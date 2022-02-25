Matt Stevens joins Tim Bowness for live shows

Tim Bowness has announced two live dates in the UK for June. The Fierce And The Dead guitarist Matt Stevens will be performing with Bowness as part of his live band, along with longtime collaborator Pete Chilvers.

Bowness will be performing material from his upcoming as-yet-untitled solo album, which is due out later this year, as well as material from his extensive back catalogue.

Bowness will play Prohibition in Liverpool on Friday June 10 and at The Musical Museum in London’s Brentford on Saturday 11. Support at the London show comes from Ms Amy Birks, who will be performing as part of a trio.

Birks releases her second solo album, In Our Souls, on April 8.

Tickets for these shows will be available from the venues from Monday February 28.

